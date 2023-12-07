Milwaukee County Zoo introduces giraffe; get to know Kendi

The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced the arrival of a new giraffe, a 3 ½ -year-old male named Kendi.

Kendi arrived at the zoo at the end of October from the Dallas Zoo. He has now settled in with his new herd and is becoming familiar with the habitat.

As with all Milwaukee County Zoo incoming animals, Kendi was quarantined for 30 days to make sure he was healthy and ready to join the zoo’s existing animal population.

Standing a towering 13 ½ feet, Kendi’s former zookeepers said he’s still the same friendly, sweet giraffe he was as a calf and loves interaction and training with animal care staff. His favorite treats are WASA crackers, bananas, apples, lettuce, and tree browse.

Milwaukee County Zoo animal care staff have started a bit of initial training with Kendi and comment that his demeanor has been calm, attentive, and interested.

Kendi joins the zoo’s current herd of giraffes: Ziggy, Marlee, Maya and Asante. Sometime in 2024, the resident male giraffe, Asante, will transfer to another AZA-accredited facility based on the Giraffe SSP recommendations. Because of dominance issues between the two males, it’s necessary for Asante to join another herd, possibly on a breeding recommendation.