Zoo Brew: Milwaukee beer, food tasting event returns

Zoo Brew, a beer and food tasting event at the Milwaukee County Zoo, returns Thursday night, Oct. 7. It has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Dozens of food and drink vendors will be set up near the exhibits – including outside near the penguin exhibit, inside the Peck Welcome Center and inside the big cat building.

Zoo Brew benefits the Zoological Society of Milwaukee and its efforts to conserve, educate and support the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The event runs from 7-10 p.m. General admission tickets are available online and cost $60. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

VIP tickets, which offer an hour of early admission starting at 6 p.m., are $70. There are also designated driver tickets for $30, and Zoo Pass members get a $10 discount. Walk-ins are allowed unless the event is sold out.