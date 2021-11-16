COVID vaccine: Milwaukee County Zoo begins animal vaccinations

While COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out for people worldwide, a different vulnerable group recently received the shot in Milwaukee County.

The Milwaukee County Zoo's animal care team began vaccinating high-risk animal residents for protection from COVID-19, the zoo posted on social media Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Animals that were high-risk, the zoo said, include apes, primates, big cats and North American river otters.

The two-dose series will mean the high-risk animals – which are trained for injections – get shots three weeks apart. During that time, the zoo said animal care staff will be monitoring them for any side effects.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is not the only facility administering the vaccine to animals. In their post, the zoo said that Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoos have begun administering the vaccine in the U.S.; to date, there have been no reported adverse side effects.

