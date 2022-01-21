Milwaukee County Zoo animal valentine videos available

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering animal lovers the chance to share a special message with a virtual valentine.

Zookeepers will deliver a personalized message alongside one of 10 animal species, the zoo said.

Animals that can be included in a virtual valentine include: elephants, giraffes, gorillas, moose, mouse deer, opossums, penguins, red pandas, sloths and tigers.

When ordering a virtual zoo valentine, customers complete a form and the details of the desired message. A video, 30 to 45 seconds long, is then made with animal care staff relaying that message alongside the featured animal.

On or before Feb. 10, the zoo said it will send a link to download the video – which can then be sent to the recipient. The deadline to order is Feb. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

·More information on how to purchase a virtual valentine is available on the zoo's website.