Milwaukee County weather-related accidents during storm; 106 calls
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to 106 weather-related incidents on the roadways between 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 and 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Winter storm incidents
What we know:
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it responded to:
- Accident with property damage only: 48
- Accident with injuries: 11
- Debris hazard on the road/highway: 2
- Disabled vehicle: 35
- Disabled/flat tire: 2
- Disabled/mechanical service: 2
- Disabled vehicle spinout: 6
The FOX6 Weather Experts say snow will return by late Friday afternoon with another several inches possible.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.