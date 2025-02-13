Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County weather-related accidents during storm; 106 calls

Published  February 13, 2025 9:19am CST
I-43 at Howard (Feb. 12)

    • The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to over 106 weather-related accidents from Wednesday to Thursday morning.
    • There were multiple spin-outs and accidents causing property damage.
    • Snow is expected to return by late Friday afternoon with another several inches possible.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to 106 weather-related incidents on the roadways between 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 and 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it responded to:

  • Accident with property damage only: 48
  • Accident with injuries: 11
  • Debris hazard on the road/highway: 2
  • Disabled vehicle: 35
  • Disabled/flat tire: 2
  • Disabled/mechanical service: 2
  • Disabled vehicle spinout: 6

The FOX6 Weather Experts say snow will return by late Friday afternoon with another several inches possible.

Monitor traffic conditions on the FOX6 News Traffic Tracker.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. 

