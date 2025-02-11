Milwaukee County tunnel lights improvement project; Evers approves

article

The Brief Governor Evers has approved a $4.5 million improvement project to upgrade the lighting systems in various tunnels in Milwaukee County. This project will upgrade the lighting system in four tunnels in Milwaukee County. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.



MP Systems is the prime contractor for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin Feb. 17.

Improvements include

What we know:

This project will upgrade the lighting system in four tunnels in Milwaukee County.

Northbound I-43 exit ramp tunnel to W. Kilbourn Avenue

Northbound I-43 entrance ramp tunnel from W. Kilbourn Avenue

Northbound WIS 38 (S. Howell Avenue) tunnel under MKE airport runway

Southbound WIS 38 (S. Howell Avenue) tunnel under MKE airport runway

Traffic Impacts

What we know:

This project will be completed in multiple stages.

Stage 1: Work on the northbound I-43 exit ramp tunnel to W. Kilbourn AvenueDetour: Exit 73A (Fond du Lac Avenue (WIS 145)) to 6th Street

Detour: Exit 73A (Fond du Lac Avenue (WIS 145)) to 6th Street

Stage 2: Work on the northbound I-43 entrance ramp from W. Kilbourn AvenueDetour: 6th Street to Fond du Lac Avenue (WIS 145)

Detour: 6th Street to Fond du Lac Avenue (WIS 145)

Stage 3: WIS 38 tunnels under MKE airport runway

WIS 38 (S. Howell Avenue) will remain open to traffic in both directions during construction with lane closures.

Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained. Work is scheduled for completion by mid-summer 2025. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

What you can do:

Visit the project webpage here.