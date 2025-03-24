Milwaukee County Transit System; rider feedback collected for 2025

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Monday, March 24 it is collecting rider feedback to help shape bus routes that take effect this fall. It is part of an initiative called MOVE 2025.

MOVE 2025

What we know:

A news release from MCTS says riders are encouraged to see specific route recommendations resulting from Phase I’s feedback and weigh in on four new route options that will be presented. After this phase of feedback is reviewed, MCTS will submit a recommended MOVE 2025 plan to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

During the first phase of MOVE 2025, riders and bus operators gave feedback at five public meetings, 15 stakeholder meetings, and completed 1,254 surveys online. Their feedback played a key role in shaping Phase II, which will provide several improvements. This includes new connections that aren't available today. For example, some recommendations include extending Route 14 to 17th Street and Route 59 on Drexel Avenue. In addition, some routes will have more frequent bus service, such as Route 57. Some branched routes will become more direct, including the BlueLine. To make these changes while remaining within its budget, MCTS will adjust service on other routes where there’s less demand.

Provide feedback now

What you can do:

MCTS wants to hear from riders directly. Feedback can be submitted through an online survey , by visiting RideMCTS.com/MOVE to comment on interactive maps, or by attending one of three public meetings across the county. Riders have until April 11, 2025, to weigh in.

Dates, locations for public meetings

April 4 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MCTS Administration Building (1942 N. 17th St., — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MCTS Administration Building (1942 N. 17th St., Milwaukee April 8 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Atkinson Public Library (1960 W. Atkinson Ave., — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Atkinson Public Library (1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Milwaukee April 10 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at South Milwaukee Public Library (1907 10th Ave., South Milwaukee

Timeline for MOVE 2025

Phase I: December 9, 2024 - February 10, 2025: Public input phase through surveys, online comments, interactive maps, and public meetings.

Phase II: March - May 2025: MCTS transit planners review feedback and develop a draft plan for additional comment from riders, bus drivers and the general public. Planners prepare a final recommended plan that will be presented to the MCTS transit planners review feedback and develop a draft plan for additional comment from riders, bus drivers and the general public. Planners prepare a final recommended plan that will be presented to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors for review and approval.

June - August 2025: If the recommended plan is approved, MCTS will begin an education campaign to aid public awareness of the fall service changes.

Late August 2025: The changes go live.