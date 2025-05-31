Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office hosts fitness camp for potential recruits

The Brief Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies launched a new fitness camp on Saturday, May 31, aimed at helping potential future recruits get in shape and stay motivated. This workout mirrors the entry standards for the department’s academy. The next fitness camp for those interested in law enforcement is Saturday, June 14 at 9 a.m. at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.



Breaking a sweat for a purpose.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies launched a new fitness camp on Saturday, May 31, aimed at helping potential future recruits get in shape and stay motivated.

"Today we’re going to have you do push-ups, sit-ups, an agility run, and a mile-and-a-half run," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputy William Cieslik.

He walks the group through what it takes to pass the new Sheriff’s fitness camp.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputy William Cieslik

"Right now, I’m at the training academy where I hope to end my career. It’s now seeing the new people come in and trying to mold and shape them," Cieslik added.

This workout mirrors the entry standards for the department’s academy.

To pass, participants must complete at least 18 push-ups and 24 sit-ups in under a minute.

The camp gives aspiring deputies a chance to test their fitness and train side-by-side with law enforcement.

"If people are hesitant about ‘can I do the physical to get in,’ here’s a taste of what it is," said Cieslik. "We want you to know if you need help, we’re here to put in a time to get you where you need to be."

Deputy William Cieslik ahead of the pack

Next to FOX6's Aaron Maybin was Jerry King – a former college football player.

"Are you going to out run me during this mile and half?" asked Maybin.

"I’m going to let you win," replied King.

His mother is a deputy, and his motivation runs deep.

"To save people’s lives. I can change them," said King.

Aaron Maybin alongside another participant

The agility test is a mix of straight running and zig-zagging through cones.

Aaron Maybin clocked in under 20 seconds in that test.

The camp ends with a one-a-half-mile run.

Deputy Cieslik, nearly 30 years on the job, outpaced everyone else, but Maybin wasn’t too far behind.

The goal isn’t just to get in shape, though, it’s about preparing for the challenges that come with the job.

"We’ve become a very ‘it’s not okay to be first society.’ Second place is okay…losing is okay. What I want to push is that fight for your life job, second place is dead. Fitness is very important, how you handle yourself is very important," said Cieslik.

The next fitness camp for those interested in law enforcement is Saturday, June 14 at 9 a.m. at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.