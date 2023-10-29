Milwaukee County sex offenders checked; Halloween safety program

Trick-or-treating wrapped up in Milwaukee County this weekend – and an effort to keep your kids safe was underway.

Behind every knock, safety is a priority. Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) probation patrol officers were doing checks with registered sex offenders.

"To ensure that they are in their homes an hour before and after trick-or-treat times, that they don’t have decorations, they’re not wearing costumes, they’re not doing anything to try and engage children in this activity," said Marnie Ohrmund, Corrections Field Supervisor.

They had more than 200 doors to knock on in Milwaukee County. Some registrants followed the rules – and others left in handcuffs. One man was arrested not for a Halloween offense, but for violating his supervision.

"There were some devices that would connect to the internet. Unfortunately that’s against his supervision," said Amy Pucilowski, probation parole.

Jessica Romany said she feels safe in Milwaukee, but remains cautious.

"I don’t like going door to door because of that," Romany said.

Romany is careful what doors she knocks on with her little one.

"If anything, I don’t think that should scare people to not go out trick-or-treating," Romany said.

The DOC said kids should never trick-or-treat alone, stick to well-lit streets and never enter a stranger's home or car.

"Making sure that we’re out here showing faces that we are here to support you guys," Pucilowski said.

If you want to learn more about who is living in your neighborhood, you can visit the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.