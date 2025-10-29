Milwaukee County semi rollover crash; lane closures, driver arrested

article

The Brief A semi rollover involving a tanker closed multiple ramps in Milwaukee’s Mitchell Interchange on Wednesday. The tanker driver was taken to the hospital with arm pain. The striking driver fled but was later arrested at a gas station.



A rollover crash involving two semis, including a tanker, shut down multiple ramps and lanes on Wednesday night in Milwaukee County.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened across the Mitchell Interchange and Airport Spur. Closures include north-to-south and west-to-south in the Mitchell Interchange, east-to-south in the Airport Spur, and the Layton and College southbound ramps, as emergency crews work to clear the crash.

A semi driven by a 35-year-old man struck the tanker, causing it to overturn, before fleeing the scene.

The tanker driver was hospitalized with arm pain.

Dig deeper:

The tanker carried a non-flammable hazardous liquid – a glass resin – which is being siphoned into a relief tanker.

The striking driver was later arrested at a nearby gas station for the hit-and-run.