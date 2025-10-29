Milwaukee County semi rollover crash; lane closures, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A rollover crash involving two semis, including a tanker, shut down multiple ramps and lanes on Wednesday night in Milwaukee County.
What we know:
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened across the Mitchell Interchange and Airport Spur. Closures include north-to-south and west-to-south in the Mitchell Interchange, east-to-south in the Airport Spur, and the Layton and College southbound ramps, as emergency crews work to clear the crash.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
A semi driven by a 35-year-old man struck the tanker, causing it to overturn, before fleeing the scene.
The tanker driver was hospitalized with arm pain.
Dig deeper:
The tanker carried a non-flammable hazardous liquid – a glass resin – which is being siphoned into a relief tanker.
The striking driver was later arrested at a nearby gas station for the hit-and-run.
The Source: The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office provided information.