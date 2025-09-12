Milwaukee County real-time emergency alerts directed to your vehicle

The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has a new safety feature in its squad cars. The HAAS Alert System is a real-time digital alerting platform that connects emergency vehicles with drivers on the road. Officials spoke on Friday, Sept. 12, about the new software, what motivated the county to get it, and how it is going to help the public.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is rolling out a new safety feature in squad cars, the HAAS Alert System.

What is the HAAS Alert System?

What we know:

The HAAS Alert System is a real-time digital alerting platform that connects emergency vehicles with civilian drivers and other responders, providing warnings about hazards and improving road safety by sending alerts through navigation apps like Waze.

In other words, if your car is new enough, its navigation system will trigger a warning to you when an emergency vehicle is approaching, so you have more time to move over, slow down, etc. If you don’t have a navigation system already equipped with HAAS, you can still access it through the Waze maps app.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office demonstrated on Friday, Sept. 12 the new software, what motivated the county to get it, how it is going to help and potentially save money. It also provided live demonstrations of how HAAS works.

MCSO officials say this system is currently installed in about 50 of its squads. MCSO has a marked fleet of about 80 to 90 vehicles.

"The number one goal of this product was to provide increase safety for both our deputies as well as the motoring public," said Brian Barkow, Chief Deputy for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Who's paying for this?

What they're saying:

The HAAS alert system is being paid for with forfeiture assets.

"The cost of the system is $8,000 per year. I don't know anybody that can, whether it's a human life or, or the property damage of a squad alone. I don't know how anybody can argue that, you know, $8,000 is not, a bargain," Barkow said. "I mentioned earlier with the University of Minnesota, they've, they, reduce collisions, specifically rear-end collisions, by 90%. And so, like I said, that was the number one goal of us installing this on our vehicles, especially on the freeway where people are driving at, you know, increased speed limits, which even reduces the reaction time even more."

