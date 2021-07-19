Expand / Collapse search

County parks golf carts stolen; sheriff's office seeks info

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and partner agencies are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in recent golf cart thefts in Milwaukee County. 

Eight golf carts were stolen from Hansen Park on June 11 and four golf carts were stolen from Lincoln Park on July 8. The four carts stolen from Lincoln Park were abandoned during a pursuit and recovered, along with a 20-foot Aluma trailer reported stolen from DeForest, Wisconsin. Camera footage (above) was recovered following the July 8 incident.

The person of interest is a gray-haired male, white male operating a tan or gold Chevrolet Tahoe -- a vehicle that has been linked to similar investigations in other jurisdictions. 

Of note, a private golf company recently reported the theft of a 30-foot trailer that can carry eight golf carts. 

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office asks members of the public with information regarding these incidents, or the person of interest, to call Milwaukee County Dispatch at 414-278-4788.

Milwaukee rapper charged in puppy scam along with 2 others
slideshow

Milwaukee rapper charged in puppy scam along with 2 others

A puppy fraud scheme has been busted in Milwaukee. Federal investigators say three suspects scammed people across the country who were in the market for a puppy, taking the money but never delivering a dog.

Man accused of supplying explosives that injured officers: prosecutors
slideshow

Man accused of supplying explosives that injured officers: prosecutors

A 44-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with an incident in which officers were hurt by explosive devices tossed from vehicles in downtown Milwaukee.

The Oakfield tornado remembered 25 years later

July 18, 1996, was a hot and very humid day across Wisconsin, with the threat of afternoon storms. A warm front that brought record rainfall to Illinois that morning caused a surge of humidity over the area, and a cold front lurking in the distance was primed to spark explosive storm activity.