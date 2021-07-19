County parks golf carts stolen; sheriff's office seeks info

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and partner agencies are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in recent golf cart thefts in Milwaukee County.

Eight golf carts were stolen from Hansen Park on June 11 and four golf carts were stolen from Lincoln Park on July 8. The four carts stolen from Lincoln Park were abandoned during a pursuit and recovered, along with a 20-foot Aluma trailer reported stolen from DeForest, Wisconsin. Camera footage (above) was recovered following the July 8 incident.

The person of interest is a gray-haired male, white male operating a tan or gold Chevrolet Tahoe -- a vehicle that has been linked to similar investigations in other jurisdictions.

Of note, a private golf company recently reported the theft of a 30-foot trailer that can carry eight golf carts.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office asks members of the public with information regarding these incidents, or the person of interest, to call Milwaukee County Dispatch at 414-278-4788.