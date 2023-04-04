Milwaukee County overdose deaths; possible 'bad batch,' officials say

The Milwaukee Fire Department reported on Tuesday, April 4 that Milwaukee County has seen 17 overdose deaths since Saturday, April 1 – a record.

A news release says the number of deaths from the weekend indicates the possibility of a "bad batch." The average age of those affected is 50 years old. Out of the 14 identified addresses, ten were in the City of Milwaukee, one in West Allis, and one in South Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say with one death every 16 hours, the overdose epidemic has become a public health crisis. The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD), West Allis Fire Department, South Milwaukee Fire Department, and all city and county agencies are urging the community to take note of the dangers of opioid use and to take preventative measures. In the release, they say:

"It is a dangerous time to use, and individuals are encouraged to be aware of the risks associated with opioid use, including fentanyl and other unknown additives."

"All community stakeholders advise using fentanyl test strips and having naloxone available, which can reverse an opioid overdose. Harm reduction measures, such as these, can save lives. The MFD has distributed 3,151 Narcan Hope Kits (Narcan/Test Strips) since January 2022, with just over 1,000 of those distributed by field companies during a response to an overdose. Hope kits can be obtained at any Milwaukee fire or police station, or a fire truck in the community."

Officials say this public health crisis requires immediate action, and it is up to everyone to take steps to prevent further overdoses and deaths.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.