Milwaukee County Judge Dugan trial: Jury selection begins Thursday

The Brief The case against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan kicks off with jury selection on Thursday, Dec. 11. She is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE inside the courthouse. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman will oversee the case.



Jury selection in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who's accused of trying to help a man escape immigration enforcement, begins Thursday.

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman will oversee the case.

Judge Dugan

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors said Dugan obstructed federal agents when they came to her courtroom in April to arrest an undocumented man, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz. Prosecutors said the judge escorted him out a side door, and he was ultimately arrested that same day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Surveillance video showed Dugan talking to agents outside her courtroom. According to prosecutors, she told those immigration agents to go talk to Chief Judge Carl Ashley, whose office is next to her courtroom.

Video shows Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan speaking to men on April 18, the day immigration agents arrived at the courthouse to arrest an undocumented man (Courtesy: Milwaukee County)

The criminal complaint said Ashley told those agents he was working on a policy dictating where ICE could safely conduct arrests. It said he told them arrests should not happen in a courtroom nor private locations, but he indicated hallways are public.

In April, FBI agents arrested Dugan and brought her before a federal magistrate judge. A grand jury indicted her in May. After months of motions and filings, Dugan's case is set to go to trial before District Judge Lynn Adelman.

Related article

Flores-Ruiz has since pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and, in November, was deported.