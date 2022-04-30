Milwaukee County Jail incident, man hospitalized: sheriff

article

A Milwaukee man who was going through the booking process at the Milwaukee County Jail was taken to the hospital Saturday morning, April 30.

According to the sheriff's office, the 30-year-old had a "white powdery substance" on his person and an "abnormality" under his clothes when the process began.

The man removed two "small baggies" from his clothing, causing more white powdery substance to fall onto his hands and the floor. He then began to lick his hands, the sheriff's office said, and "was secured to a booking area bench."

Minutes later, the man appeared to be having a seizure according to officials. It was suspected that he ingested some of the substance. Rescue personnel began life-saving efforts, and he was taken to a hospital emergency room where he remains "unconscious and under medical care."

The incident began around 10 a.m., and lasted around 40 minutes. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

