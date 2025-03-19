Milwaukee County Jail inmate dies in hospital after "health crisis"

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the in-hospital death of a Shorewood man who had been in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail (MCJ).

A news release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the Shorewood man, 49, had been in MCJ custody since Friday, March 14 when Shorewood police brought him to be booked on three criminal charges.

Officials say on Monday evening, March 17, a Wellpath nurse saw the man experiencing a health crisis and initiated emergency protocols. Stabilization measures, including NARCAN deployment, were unsuccessful.

The Shorewood man, who had a pulse and was breathing, was taken to a hospital where he passed away on Tuesday.

Per Wisconsin law, the MCSO is not investigating itself in this matter. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is taking the lead into this investigation.