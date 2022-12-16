Milwaukee County Jail death, woman found 'in distress'

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a woman died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16.

The 20-year-old from Milwaukee had been in custody since February on strangulation and battery charges. The sheriff's office said her death was an "apparent suicide."

The woman was found "conscious but in distress in her cell" around 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said. Emergency medical services responded, and she was declared dead just before 11:15 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An investigation into the woman's death is being conducted by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

In a statement, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said:

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate."