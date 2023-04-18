Expand / Collapse search

Drug take back: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office April 21 event

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Health
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Drug Take Back Day event at Johnsons Park in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office will host a Drug Take Back Day event Friday, April 21 at the Washington Park Senior Center.

The event, held at 4420 W. Vliet Street in Milwaukee, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – allowing anyone who wants or needs to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications to do so.

Accepted items include:

  • Prescription medications (controlled and non-controlled)
  • Over-the-counter medications
  • Ointments
  • Patches
  • Non-aerosol sprays
  • Inhalers
  • Creams
  • Vials
  • Pet medications

Not allowed items include:

  • Illegal drugs
  • Needles/sharps
  • Aerosol cans
  • Bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood)
  • Mercury thermometers
  • Personal care products (soaps, lotions, etc.)
  • Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, etc.)