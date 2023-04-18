Drug take back: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office April 21 event
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office will host a Drug Take Back Day event Friday, April 21 at the Washington Park Senior Center.
The event, held at 4420 W. Vliet Street in Milwaukee, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – allowing anyone who wants or needs to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications to do so.
Accepted items include:
- Prescription medications (controlled and non-controlled)
- Over-the-counter medications
- Ointments
- Patches
- Non-aerosol sprays
- Inhalers
- Creams
- Vials
- Pet medications
Not allowed items include:
- Illegal drugs
- Needles/sharps
- Aerosol cans
- Bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood)
- Mercury thermometers
- Personal care products (soaps, lotions, etc.)
- Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, etc.)