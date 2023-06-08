Milwaukee County deputy dragged; driver that fled now in custody

The driver of an SUV that dragged a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy causing injury has been taken into custody, officials said on Thursday, June 8. The driver was taken into custody on June 7 – and several felony charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The sheriff's deputy was dragged during a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle on Friday, June 2. A male passenger who had been in the SUV managed to exit the vehicle before the suspect fled. The passenger surrendered without incident and was taken into custody. Deputies recovered a handgun from that passenger in the process of arresting him.

As the driver in the SUV fled the scene, he crashed the silver SUV into a pickup truck nearby – and then took off.

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy dragged during traffic stop

Sheriff's officials say the initial traffic stop was prompted after Flock License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras alerted deputies around 11 a.m. that Friday to the stolen vehicle in the Northpoint parking lot near the Milwaukee lakefront.

Around 12:30 p.m. that Friday, officials say the fleeing vehicle was later located by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police. It was abandoned in an alley near Providence and Cambridge. But investigators were able to use evidence found inside the vehicle to identify the suspect. Again, he was taken into custody at a Milwaukee address on the morning of Wednesday, June 7 – with the help of the Milwaukee Police Department and U.S. Marshals office.

Officials say the sheriff's deputy is doing well – and is back on the job.

This is a developing story.