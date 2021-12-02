Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County DA speaks after Darrell Brooks fallout

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - District Attorney John Chisholm appeared Thursday, Dec. 2 before a Milwaukee County board committee following the fallout in the Darrell Brooks case.

Chisholm came under fire last month following the Waukesha Christmas parade attack after it was learned the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., had been released on what Chisholm described as "inappropriately low" bail in another case.

Thursday, Chisholm said that bail figure was the result of "a young ADA, doing the best she could, who made a mistake." He added that the ADA did not have access to pre-trial risk assessment information that showed Brooks was at a high risk to re-offend before trial. The bail was then set at $1,000 – double the figure of the last bail – Chisholm said.

Chisholm added that a shortage of prosecutors has impacted workloads, saying the ADA was in the middle of a jury trial and other felony cases to review. He described processing a high volume of violent crime as "triage" and pleaded for a pay increase for prosecutors after a "mistake" that resulted in the Waukesha parade tragedy.

Public comment was not allowed during the meeting, which was held via Zoom – a change from usual practice.

