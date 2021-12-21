Milwaukee COVID testing: Holiday, omicron cause surge

The holidays, coupled with a crush of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, have led to a spike in coronavirus testing across Milwaukee.

From Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley to the Southside Health Center, there were long lines for COVID-19 testing on Tuesday.

"I want to make sure that I'm staying protected, especially with the holidays coming up, when everybody is getting together," said Noah Scibbe.

Cars moved in and out like an assembly line.

"Reason number one, which is a good one, holidays. Reason number two, which is not as good omicron," said Hasim Zaibak with Hayat Pharmacy. "We've been busy with testing."

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing line in Milwaukee

Zaibak said this is the busiest testing wave since last Christmas. People stopped by the pharmacy to take tests and pick up at-home testing kits amid soaring demand.

"Went to a couple stores and they were sold out, so I had to come here," said Benjamin Brzycki.

"If somebody is exposed to the virus, we want to make sure it gets detected," Zaibak said.

Ahead of the holiday, health officials shared the best time to get tested for COVID-19.

"For the rapid tests, there is no question about it. The day of is the best time to get tested. Do it that morning or a couple hours before the gathering," said Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County chief health policy advisor.

Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 clinic

Weston offered the advice for the PCR COVID-19 tests offered at many drive-thru testing locations.

"It’s Tuesday, today is the day to do it – tomorrow if you can get it back in time for your gathering," Weston said. "You want to get a PCR test a couple days before, so you have the result during your gathering."

Health officials urge people not to go to any holiday gatherings without being tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.