Milwaukee Public Library restores services beginning June 7

Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) officials announced on Thursday, June 3 a planned restoration of certain services beginning Monday.

On June 7, a news release says patrons will be allowed to resume browsing materials in the stacks for both children’s and adult materials in all branch locations. Browsing remains restricted at Central Library while staff prepare spaces for a safe and healthy return by August.

While the City of Milwaukee health orders requiring masks expired June 1, staff and visitors to any City of Milwaukee building will continue to be required to wear a mask, and that includes libraries. Social distancing requirements and capacity limits also remain in place.

Right now, MPL locations are capped at 25% capacity based on floor space. Allowing browsing will double the amount of available floor space for patrons to visit so total capacity will increase.

Curbside service remains an amenity for patrons by request, but community spaces and other meeting rooms continue to be closed and in-person indoor programming remains paused.