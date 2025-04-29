Milwaukee County Courthouse immigration enforcement concerns

The Brief There are concerns that witnesses and victims of crime are avoiding the Milwaukee County Courthouse because of immigration enforcement. These concerns are heightened after the arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan. The county's chief judge is working on a policy to navigate the challenges now being faced.



Milwaukee County leaders have wrestled with concerns about witnesses and victims avoiding the courthouse because they are scared of immigration enforcement while they are working on new policies.

Immigration enforcement

What we know:

FOX6 News spent Tuesday, April 29 at the Milwaukee County Courthouse – and spoke with immigration attorney Marc Christopher. He said the question he is getting over and over again is about whether his clients should show up for a court date.

"We are seeing people that are very afraid to step forward and stop into the courthouse. And I think people need to remember it's not just defendants that go to courthouses, it's victims, witnesses that participate in the criminal process," Christopher said.

Prior DHS guidance

Dig deeper:

Guidance from the Department of Homeland Security used to protect places like courthouses from immigration enforcement. The Trump administration rolled that back.

Over the last month, two ICE arrests were reported at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Then the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan on Friday, accusing her of helping a defendant avoid ICE at the courthouse.

There are mixed feelings about what is happening.

What they're saying:

"It feels normal. Everyone is just coming in to do what they need to get done," said Ovidio Alvarado.

"I feel like there's fear and they're scared," said Haydeelyn Meléndez.

FOX6 News asked Alvarado if he felt safe coming into the courthouse, his response…

"Of course, I feel safe," Alvarado said.

"At the end of the day, I do feel some type of way about it because, imagine me being in their shoes. Honestly, that's terrible," Meléndez said.

New policy in the works

What's next:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Courthouse and the federal courthouse for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

During a news conference on Monday, Milwaukee County's chief judge said he is working on a policy for house courthouse employees should respond to federal agents.