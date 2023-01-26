Milwaukee County court system backlog may not clear until 2024

How bad is the backlog in the Milwaukee County court system? Some victims might have to wait for justice until 2024. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Milwaukee Common Council questioned the county's chief judge on the matter.

In March 2022, the Milwaukee County backlog was so bad, the chief just said it would take three years to close. Then, millions of dollars were pumped into the county courthouse. She said it is getting better, but the backlogs are not going away anytime soon.

The courts' clerk reports 9,000 pending felony cases in Milwaukee County – in total, 23,174 pending cases. Comparing pending cases now with pending cases in pre-pandemic 2019, Milwaukee County's chief judge said they have a backlog of 1,570 felony cases.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

"We live in these communities as well. We want to make sure they are safe. We want to make sure we provide fairness in the courts and justice," said Mary Triggiano, Milwaukee County Chief Judge. "I can’t tell you how hard these people are working on a daily, weekly, monthly basis to try to get this backlog addressed. So, we are making headway."

During the early months of the pandemic, jury trials were on hold. The City of Milwaukee has seen three years of record-shattering homicides. To fill the backlog, in March 2022, Gov. Tony Evers announced he was giving $14 million to the Milwaukee County courthouse. He tapped into the state's share of federal COVID-19 relief money.

"I’m hoping in 18 months, the backlog will be all but gone," Triggiano said.

Mary Triggiano, Milwaukee County Chief Judge

But ten months later, we learned that backlog will not be cleared this year.

"We’re still trying to shoot for 2024, and our trend is going down ever so slowly. I’m still hopeful, but it’s looking more and more difficult to get it done by the end of 2024," Triggiano said.

Part of the problem is staffing shortages – including public defenders.

During a Common Council committee meeting, public defender Thomas Reed said every day they have a couple hundred cases that have not gotten an attorney within ten days. They had some success asking larger law firms to take come of the cases.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

"We see this as a Constitutional crisis. Even with all of those efforts to date, we still sit every day with these cases that we’re trying to get out," Reed said.

Public defenders and assistant district attorneys can make more money working other places – including taking jobs with the city attorney's office.

"Significantly more. Almost $30,000 more," said Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm.

It is a warning shared with a Milwaukee Common Council committee.

"We make do with what we have, but what we have is not enough, and it won’t be," Triggiano said. "We will continue to do this because we care about justice and public safety, but if you don’t give us the tools, and we don’t have the tools, we can’t accomplish it in a fair and just manner."

"The state has its witnesses subpoenaed, it has the officers present to testify in court, the defense is ready and prepared for their trial. When there are 20-30 cases set on one day in one court, that system breaks down," Chisholm said.

It is more evidence the pandemic's problems linger even today – with justice on hold.

Judges laid out on Thursday what they were doing to clear the backlog. That includes adding another homicide court to deal with the record homicides. They also turned a civil court into a criminal court – and Milwaukee County brought in a full-time reserve judge to handle criminal cases.

At the state level, there is bipartisan consensus that prosecutors need more pay to make their jobs more attractive.