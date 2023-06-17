Milwaukee pursuit, crash into home; driver arrested for possible OWI

article

A Milwaukee pursuit ended when the fleeing driver crashed into a home early Saturday morning, June 17.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, was arrested. The sheriff's office said he was booked on charges of fleeing and, if convicted, fifth-offense operating while intoxicated.

The deputy tried to stop the man's SUV for speeding, lane deviation and possible OWI on westbound I-94 near the 35th Street off-ramp around 2 a.m. The driver failed to stop.

The sheriff's office said the man drove across the 35th Street viaduct and down 35th Street, ran a red light at Greenfield Avenue and turned onto Lincoln Avenue.

The chase ended near 25th and Lincoln when the SUV jumped the curb and hit a home – causing a gas leak. The home had to be evacuated until We Energies arrived to shut off the gas.

The deputy, with the assistance of a good Samaritan, took the driver into custody. Officials said the OWI charge is pending the results of further investigation.