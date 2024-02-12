Milwaukee County Bus Rapid Transit: new north-south route considered
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is looking to expand its bus rapid transit (BRT) service – and get the public involved in the process.
A news release says the community is invited to learn more about the proposed CONNECT 2 BRT route at virtual or in-person meetings which will be held on Feb. 27, 28, and 29.
Officials say the new North-South BRT will "enhance service along one of MCTS's top five busiest routes, the PurpleLine. The proposed route is twice as long as CONNECT 1 and involves five different municipalities across the county."
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MCTS wants to get feedback about CONNECT 2. You are invited to share input on the features such as bus-only lanes, station locations and more at the following open houses:
South Open House
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wilson Senior Center, 2601 W. Howard Avenue, Milwaukee
- Open-house style; stop by anytime
- Take the PurpleLine to 27th Street and Howard or parking is available
Virtual Meeting
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Zoom: http://tinyurl.com/virtualnsbrt
- Live presentation, followed by questions and answers
North Open House
- Thursday, Feb. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Century City Tower, 4201 N. 27th Street, Milwaukee
- Open-house style; stop by anytime
- Take the PurpleLine to 27th Street and Hope or parking is available
Spanish-speaking translators will be available at each open house, and the locations for each are ADA accessible. Visit mkenorthsouth.com for more information.