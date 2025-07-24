Milwaukee County bus driver beaten; police search for suspect

The Brief A bus driver was beaten while on the bus on Milwaukee's north side last Friday, July 18. The victim, the 72-year-old driver, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the suspect.



Police are looking to arrest the person they say attacked a 72-year-old bus driver last week in Milwaukee.

Driver attacked

What we know:

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on Friday on Florist just west of Teutonia. Officials say the suspect forced his way onto the bus and battered the driver.

The 72-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Milwaukee Police Department said a suspect has been identified in the case.

‘What was the reason?’

Local perspective:

It's a situation ATU Local 998 Vice President Michael Brown still can't quite wrap his head around.

"What triggered him to go do what he did? We have no idea," he said. "[The bus driver] did everything he was supposed to be doing that day. He didn’t treat you no different than any other passenger. He treated you with kindness."

Brown is also close friends with the bus driver.

"It's time to stop this," Brown said. "And watching that video – it brings you to tears."

According to a search warrant obtained by FOX6 News, a passenger got off the bus near North 35th Street that morning. Shortly after, that same passenger forced his way back onto the bus and started punching the bus driver in the face.

The bus driver called 911 and when officers arrived, the warrant says he told them he'd been hit in the face around 20 times.

The warrant said the suspect escaped in a rideshare after beating the driver.

"He is black and blue, so he’s looking worse than he did the first day with the blood all over his face," Brown said. "What was the reason?"

The bus driver went to the hospital and was stitched up after the attack.

Police investigate

Dig deeper:

The warrant said the suspect escaped in a rideshare after beating the driver.

"I was shocked, because I was like, ‘If he can pay to get an Uber or a Lyft, why beat up this bus operator? Why get back on the bus?" Brown asked.

Investigators say the rideshare driver was shocked to hear his passenger was a suspect in this case.

As police search for the suspect, Brown is searching for answers.

"I do want to thank MPD for identifying the guy," Brown said.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.