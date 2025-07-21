Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County bus driver beaten near Florist and Teutonia

Published  July 21, 2025 1:57pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A bus driver was beaten while on the bus on Milwaukee's north side last Friday, July 18. 
    • The victim, the 72-year-old driver, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
    • Police are looking for the suspect.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver was beaten while on the bus on Friday, July 18. 

Bus driver beaten

What we know:

The battery happened around 10:20 a.m. on Friday on W. Florist just west of Teutonia. Officials say the suspect forced his way onto the bus and battered the driver. 

The victim, a 72-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.      

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

