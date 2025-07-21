Milwaukee County bus driver beaten near Florist and Teutonia
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver was beaten while on the bus on Friday, July 18.
Bus driver beaten
What we know:
The battery happened around 10:20 a.m. on Friday on W. Florist just west of Teutonia. Officials say the suspect forced his way onto the bus and battered the driver.
The victim, a 72-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
