Milwaukee County bus driver attacked with pepper spray; 2 women sought

Published  August 12, 2025 3:28pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are seeking two young women who they say attacked a bus driver with pepper spray.
    • The incident happened near 27th and Holt on the city's south side on Sunday, July 27.
    • Officials are seeking tips to locate the young women.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need the public's help to identify two young women who they say sprayed a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver with pepper spray.

Bus driver attacked

What we know:

Officials say the incident in question happened near 27th and Holt just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 27. The suspects got into a verbal argument with the driver and then sprayed the driver with pepper spray before fleeing on foot, police said.

Suspect #1 is described as a female, African American, 18 to 19 years old, with a dark complexion, large frame glasses and long braids. She is approximately 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue "Ice Cube" print t-shirt, light-colored shorts and black Crocs.

Suspect #2 is described as a female, African American, 18 to 19 years old, with a dark complexion and long braids. She is approximately 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Speed" print, black shorts and pink Crocs.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

