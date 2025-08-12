Milwaukee County bus driver attacked with pepper spray; 2 women sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need the public's help to identify two young women who they say sprayed a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver with pepper spray.
Bus driver attacked
What we know:
Officials say the incident in question happened near 27th and Holt just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 27. The suspects got into a verbal argument with the driver and then sprayed the driver with pepper spray before fleeing on foot, police said.
Suspect #1 is described as a female, African American, 18 to 19 years old, with a dark complexion, large frame glasses and long braids. She is approximately 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue "Ice Cube" print t-shirt, light-colored shorts and black Crocs.
Suspect #2 is described as a female, African American, 18 to 19 years old, with a dark complexion and long braids. She is approximately 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Speed" print, black shorts and pink Crocs.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.