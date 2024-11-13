2025 Milwaukee County approved; tax levy, other highlights to know

article

The Brief Milwaukee County's executive and board chair on Wednesday approved the 2025 budget. The budget includes a 2.5% property tax levy increase, which officials said was needed to avoid service cuts. Compliance with Wisconsin Act 12 was a factor in several budget decisions.



The 2025 Milwaukee County budget, which includes a 2.5% property tax levy increase, was approved on Wednesday.

County Executive David Crowley and Board Chair Marcelia Nicholson approved the budget, which the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors had unanimously passed. Here's what it includes for a number of key services.

The operating budget details $1.28 billion in expend

Property tax levy

The county said the levy increase will total $7.2 million and help avoid "drastic" cuts to services. With it, the county said the tax levy remains lower than 2020 levels and more than $20 million lower than projections prior to the passage of Wisconsin Act 12.

Public safety operations

There is a $13 million tax levy increase to support the sheriff's office, Community Reintegration Center, and court operations – an 11% tax levy funding boost, according to the county.

The county said the increases are meant to address rising overtime costs within the sheriff's office, enhance recruitment and retention efforts, and maintain staffing levels in courts and judicial facilities. In August, the sheriff's office announced it would be transferring patrol deputies to staff courthouse operations in an effort to address staff shortages and overtime mandates.

"To be clear, state law requires Milwaukee County to carry out these mandated services, and they are impacting our ability to invest back in the community," Crowley said in a news release. "While I recognize the importance of the services we deliver on behalf of the state, I would prefer to use our local dollars to invest in local priorities, like affordable housing, mental health services, public transit, safer streets, and our parks."

The 2025 capital budget also includes a $6 million investment dedicated for the continued planning and design of a new facility to house courts and other state-mandated services, replacing the Public Safety Building.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

MCTS, Milwaukee County Parks

The 2025 budget directs more than $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Milwaukee County Transit System, which the county said will allow the transit service to maintain its current route service levels and help replace an aging bus fleet.

Milwaukee County Parks will receive a total increase of $2.3 million, the county said, which is supported by a $2.7 million revenue increase. The parks budget will also include 10 new full-time positions to maintain programs and services throughout county parks.

The budget also includes an amendment that directs Milwaukee County Parks to draft an agreement for consideration next year in regard to the Mitchell Park Domes. The county board on Nov. 7 approved the "Domes Reimagined" project, which would secure non-county funding to support the future of Mitchell Park Horticulture Conservatory. In 2023, the county considered tearing the landmarks down if funding could not be secured for renovations.

Act 12 and pension costs

Before Wisconsin Act 12 passed in June 2023, Milwaukee County reported it was facing a projected $109 million structural deficit by the end of 2028. The county said, due to revenue generated through Act 12, it was able to "save critical services and make investments in affordable housing, transit, health and human services, and much more."

Specifically, the county said, Act 12 provided a revenue stream to address growing pension costs without consuming the property tax levy.

Reaction and statements

County Executive David Crowley

"We have worked to solve long-standing problems, preserve services, and make the tough choices to put Milwaukee County on a path to financial sustainability. While challenges remain, Milwaukee County has made significant progress in realizing this goal. This budget continues the county’s track record of sound, responsible budgeting, while keeping in mind the investments needed to provide the level of service that residents and families expect. Together, we will continue to build on our progress so we can deliver services, improve the quality of life of our residents, and protect the future of Milwaukee County for generations to come."

County Board Chair Marcelia Nicholson

"Supervisors focused on the county’s vision for equity, and the board unanimously adopted a budget that invests in upstream services for our community, including housing support and revitalized parks. With this budget, we are protecting essential services and laying a foundation for continued progress in Milwaukee County."

More information about the 2025 Budget is available on the Milwaukee County website.