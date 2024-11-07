Mitchell Park 'Domes Reimagined;' Milwaukee County leaders OK project

The Brief The Milwaukee County Board approved money to help preserve the Mitchell Park Domes. Supervisors approved an amendment to contribute $30 million towards a $134 million renovation project. The "Domes Reimagined" project includes a new learning center and children's garden.



The Milwaukee County Board on Thursday, Nov. 7 took a big step forward to help preserving the Mitchell Park Horticulture Conservatory – better known as "The Domes."

The Domes are a landmark on Milwaukee's south side that have been around for more than a half-century.

"One of a kind," said Christa Beall Diefenbach, Friends of the Domes Executive Director. "If you think about this, this is decades in the making."

Christa Beall Diefenbach

Despite being a piece of history in the city, the future of the domes remained uncertain for years.

"It got to the point just under ten years ago where it seemed like there was no path forward," Beall Diefenbach said.

In 2023, Milwaukee County even considered tearing the domes down if it could not get the funding for renovations.

Mitchell Park Domes, Milwaukee

"It was really a sad moment for our community," Beall Diefenbach said.

But on Thursday, the county board took a step to help build up the conservatory. Supervisors approved an amendment to contribute $30 million towards a $134 million renovation project.

"We are adding a lot of wonderful amenities that don’t currently exist. Those amenities are really critical," Beal Diefenbach said.

Officials hope this plan will ensure a future for the domes – for generations to come.

Mitchell Park Domes, Milwaukee

"I remember coming a couple times every year or so, my parents would bring me and my brothers up," said Mary Geraldino and Luis Geraldino, Mitchell Park Domes visitors.

The "Domes Reimagined" project includes a new learning center and children's garden.

Friends of the Domes, which is the group in charge of operations for the project, is looking to secure the rest of the funding with tax credits. The project is now headed to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley for approval. They could kick off the project as early as 2027.