article

The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is transferring deputies to address staffing shortages and overtime mandates at the courthouse. MCSO's chief deputy wrote there are not enough deputies to fulfill budget position requirements in "every division," but the Court Division is where the majority of overtime is worked. Thirteen percent of budgeted deputies have left thus far in 2024, the chief deputy wrote, and the sheriff's office is 50 deputies short across the agency each day.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is transferring patrol deputies to staff the courthouse in an effort to address staffing shortages and overtime mandates.

The Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs' Association shared an internal letter, dated Aug. 23, with FOX6 News on Tuesday. The transfers will begin Sunday, Sept. 8.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It is unfortunate that we are at this place, but we are out of options and hard decisions must be made," Chief Deputy Daniel Hughes wrote.

It means deputies from other divisions will no longer be forced to work overtime to cover MCSO's Court Division staffing shortages. The agency will no longer schedule any volunteer overtime to cover those same shortages, according to the letter.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

"The Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs Association supports the message sent to sworn personnel," said Carlos Bruno, president of the Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs' Association. "Year after year, Milwaukee County has denied mandated budgetary positions for the sheriff's office. Due to those decisions by the County Board of Supervisors and the Milwaukee County executive, overtime will no longer be authorized to fill those mandated positions in the courthouse complex."

In the letter, Chief Deputy Hughes noted "copious amounts of mandated/forced overtime to maintain minimal operations" at the courthouse. Hughes wrote there are not enough deputies to fulfill budget position requirements in "every division," but the Court Division is where the majority of overtime is worked.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Deputies have worked 16-hour double shifts – sometimes two or three days in a row – to meet statutory staffing requirements, Hughes wrote.

Hughes also wrote that the department has lost "extensive" numbers of deputies over the last several years specifically because of staffing issues – 13% of budgeted deputies have left thus far in 2024. The sheriff's office is 50 deputies short across the agency each day.

"None of this even contemplates the havoc this is wreaking on our members' health and well-being or the devastation on their family lives," Hughes wrote. "Frankly, if we do not impose drastic changes now, we will continue to lose people at an unprecedented rate and will not have enough people to minimally staff our constitutional, mandatory, and contractural responsibilities."