Brewers’ COVID-19 plans continue, MHD adds compliance staff

Milwaukee health officials on Tuesday, March 2 provided an update on how they're better handling COVID-19 compliance complaints and how last week's walkthrough of American Family Field went.

Leaders' main message, though: Don't let your guard down. The pandemic is far from over, and it is still important to be cautious and vigilant when it comes to the coronavirus.

The City of Milwaukee is getting some extra help from a third-party contract, Elite LLC, when it comes to enforcement and compliance checks of restaurants and bars.

"We’re able to go out and as complaints come into the health department, we’re able to respond quickly and efficiently," said Marlaina Jackson, Milwaukee's interim health commissioner.

Jackson said it is a response to the Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely order, which is still in effect.

"Our additional workforce will be starting on Thursday and again, this is additional workforce. Our City of Milwaukee Health Department staff will continue to go out as well to do compliance checks," Jackson said.

American Family Field

As for the American Family Field walkthrough, Jackson said it "went well."

According to an MLB.com report, the Brewers submitted a proposal to the Milwaukee Health Department seeking 35% occupancy for Opening Day, April 1.

"As anticipated, we did have some feedback and some adjustments that needed to be made to the plan. We’re continuing to meet with the Milwaukee Brewers," said Jackson.

Jackson remains optimistic about fans in the stands on Opening Day.

Dr. Ben Weston, associate professor for the Medical College of Wisconsin, addressed the COVID-19 variant that has made its way to Wisconsin and Milwaukee County.

"By maintaining our vigilance in masking and distancing, we can also slow the spread of the new variants and result in any blunting of any coming spike in cases," Weston said.

Weston added it's important to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.