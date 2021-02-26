Health officials to tour American Family Field, review COVID-19 safety plan

Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Feb. 26 will do a walkthrough at American Family Field to get a look at the COVID-19 safety measures in place. It's all in an effort to bring fans back to the field for Opening Day on April 1.

City officials will get a firsthand look at the protocols the Brewers organization has in place to keep employees and fans safe.

The Milwaukee Brewers submitted a 350-page proposal to the Milwaukee Health Department seeking 35% occupancy at American Family Field for Opening Day April 1, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported.

According to MLB.com, if approved at that occupancy level, between 14,500 and 16,000 fans and employees would be in the building to begin the season, with the hope of increasing attendance throughout the year if health and safety conditions continue to improve.

"We are working really hard with American Family Field and the Brewers to make sure that all the mitigation steps are in place. That includes really making sure that entires and exits are monitored and understanding spacing within the actual spaces as far as seating is concerned. Lots of things to consider, but really hopeful and optimistic we'll have people in the stands in April," said Marlaina Jackson, interim health commissioner.

Another thing to consider is the fact that American Family Field has a retractable roof. The Brewers organization said they understand there may be games played in colder weather with the roof open because of the new protocols.