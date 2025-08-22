Community Within the Corridor block party celebrates reopening

article

Community Within the Corridor, a Milwaukee apartment complex closed for two years due to toxic chemicals, celebrated its reopening with a free block party on Friday.

TCE at CWC

The backstory:

In March 2023, TCE contamination and toxic fumes were found at the redeveloped industrial site – forcing residents out through no fault of their own. A class-action lawsuit was filed later that year.

"Unexpected journey," said Shane LaFave, Roers Companies chief operating officer. "Not one we were hoping to go on, but working with DNR and the city of Milwaukee and going through that whole process."

Community Within the Corridor (2023)

More than 100 residents had to evacuate the housing development near 32nd and Center. They were finally able to return earlier this year.

"We had some work to do on our end to enhance our system and make sure everything was up to par and where it needed to be," said LaFave. "Long process of correcting some things, doing additional rounds of testing, retesting."

CWC block party

Local perspective:

Fast-forward to this May, residents were welcomed back into the east building. Community Within the Corridor hosted a free block party to celebrate on Friday.

"Just going through the whole recommended process took longer than we thought, but we had great partners along the way," said LaFave. "To get to this spot feels like a huge win."

Block party at Community Within the Corridor

While celebrating a new chapter, the team also celebrated the back-to-school season by giving back with free haircuts, food and other fun activities for families.

"Hope it signifies to the community that we don’t just want to be here and be a stand-alone apartment building," LaFave added. "New life into it, and what a cool way to have people living here and celebrating here."