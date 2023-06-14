Milwaukee Community Within the Corridor lawsuit amid high TCE

More than two months after a toxic chemical forced more than 100 people out of Milwaukee's Community Within the Corridor apartment complex, displaced residents are taking the landlord to court.

A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of a resident at the complex alleging that the developer failed to disclose and misrepresented contamination at the site.

The complex was built on a redeveloped industrial site at West Center and North 32nd Streets.

In March, more than 150 residents were displaced after tests conducted by the Department of Natural Resources found parts of the building had unsatisfactory levels of TCE.

Housing reimbursements cut off, lease terminations

Since then, one tenant said he's had to live in eight different hotels. He said he can't catch a break, adding that his car broke down due to all the traveling to and from each hotel.

He said he learned that by the end of June, the apartment management would cut off his housing reimbursements.

"I got to keep acting like it's OK because I got to," said Bennie Oliver.

The family was evacuated from the Community Within the Corridor apartments after the discovery of exceptionally high TCE levels. It is a toxic, cancer-causing chemical.

"It's not cool when your kids say, ‘Daddy, another hotel…’" said Oliver.

On June 7, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sent an update to tenants. In the letter, the DNR said data collection will not be completed until winter 2023 or later.

Oliver said a day later, he got the worst news.

"They said the 27th is your last check of that, and after that, you're on your own," said Oliver.

Oliver said CWC management offered a voluntary lease termination by June 16 and $5,000 to each household. Residents would be signing away their rights to sue the developers in the future.

"This is not right," said Oliver. "What do you mean I am on my own? I did everything right."

CWC management has refused to speak to FOX6 on camera. In a statement, CWC called the DNR's timing expectations disappointing. CWC said because of the state's re-occupancy requirements, residents have to go.