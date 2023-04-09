Milwaukee Community Projects for Seniors Easter meals 'a really nice thing’

Volunteers with Milwaukee's Community Projects for Seniors made sure thousands of senior citizens got a hot meal for Easter.

"It’s a whole process going around, and everyone gets involved," said Roy Suarez del Real, volunteer.

A proper assembly line was necessary to get 4,000 meals out the door. Hundreds of volunteers ensured low-income seniors wouldn't go hungry on Easter. Senior Rose Stoesser said she looks forward to this every year.

"I don’t have to cook. It’s hard. Family is not around, so it’s nice to see the faces of people who bring these," said Stoesser.

During holidays, a meal like this means so much more to her.

"It’s wonderful. I'm not alone," said Stoesser. "I know I’m not alone, and sometimes, it gets that way."

It's something Community Projects for Seniors has been doing for over 30 years. The meals go to eight different counties throughout southeast Wisconsin.

"We all hope to be old one day, so we hope we have the same support all year round," said Suarez del Real.

"It's really nice everyone is coming together," said Addison Rokunck, Oak Creek high school student. "We are doing a really nice thing."

Step by step, meal by meal, volunteers delivered warmth to seniors like Stoesser.

"I can’t complain at all," said Stoesser.

The group is looking for volunteers to help prepare meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.