Proposed Milwaukee sales tax increase; public weighs in

Increase the sales tax or cut essential city services - that's the choice before Milwaukee's Common Council. On Thursday, July 6, they asked the public to weigh in with their opinions.

State legislators gave the common council the power to do this just a few weeks ago, but some alders aren't convinced they should. The council members were clear they felt taxpayers should have been involved in the shared revenue negotiations early on. Before a single vote, they are trying to gather as much perspective as they can to make a big impact on the city.

Inside the Clinton Rose Senior Center, homeowner Bobby Thompson just wants to know why.

"I want to know if this is the start," said Thompson. "2%, will it be 4% the next year? 6% the following year?"

Bobby Thompson

She's one of nearly 100 people at a joint town hall hosted by six alders all looking for feedback from their constituents.

"This is a vote that people should have been in on from the very beginning," said Andrea Pratt, the City of Milwaukee District 1 Alderwoman. "It's something that initially could have been a referendum that the people would have had an opportunity to vote on, and because they don't, we are making our vote in their stead."

Sales tax meeting

The shared revenue plan negotiated in Madison allows the Milwaukee Common Council to raise the city sales tax just once by 2%.

It's estimated to generate more than $190,000,000 through retail sales like electronics, tickets to events, and even hotel rooms and must be used for public safety.

"The biggest pro is that it's going to keep our emergency services," said Douglas Haag. "It'll keep their existence and, in fact, allow the growth of it."

This perspective came from another public meeting. Hosted on the south side by Alderman Scott Spiker but on the north side.

The public speakers pushed council members to reject the sales tax because of the Milwaukee-only stipulations.

"What we need to do as a city, for what we still have control over, is say no to this sales tax and force them to give us our fair share," said Omar Flores.

Governor Tony Evers already signed this bill meaning the restrictions on Milwaukee are already state law regardless of the council's vote on the sales tax. The council will vote on the proposal Tuesday, July 11.