The Brief Federal agents raided a clothing store on Milwaukee's south side Monday. Evidence boxes filled a pallet outside Dutti Fashion near 6th and Mitchell. A years-long investigation included seizures totaling more than $1 million.



Federal agents raided a clothing store on Milwaukee's south side Monday. FOX6 News has now obtained court documents that explain why.

Not long after federal agents forced their way into Dutti Fashion near 6th and Mitchell on May 19, the evidence boxes quickly filled a pallet outside.

"They wouldn’t be here for something small. I’m sure there's something big happening around," said Diaa Abdelmoteleb, who lives across the street.

As it turned out, Abdelmoteleb was right.

Seizures

FOX6 obtained federal search warrants that show, as far back as June 2017, U.S. Customers and Border Patrol has seized more than $1.6 million worth of counterfeit goods headed for addresses associated with the store and people who worked there.

Most of the shipments came from Hong Kong. In April 2020, CBP seized a shipment that had 36 counterfeit Rolex watches that had a suggested retail price of $966,000.

Items at Dutti Fashion shown in search warrants (Courtesy: U.S. District Court)

The warrant also detailed an undercover investigation into Dutti Fashion that dates back to October 2022. Investigators took photos that showed suspected counterfeit purses and watches.

An investigator purchased the haul while undercover, and an agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security determined every item was counterfeit based on details like "incorrect labels, poor quality and stitching, and poor craftsmanship."

The return for Monday's warrant showed agents seized a "large quantity of suspected counterfeit merchandise" as investigators build their case.

In addition to searching Dutti Fashion, warrants show investigators searched Jordan River Fashion near 35th and North in Milwaukee. They also searched two homes: One in Milwaukee near 27th and Grange, and another in Franklin on Heatheridge Drive, near 35th and Rawson.

As of Saturday, none of the people investigators are focused on have been charged with a crime.