Milwaukee clothing store; federal agents execute search warrant

Federal agents focused on a clothing store on Milwaukee's south side on Monday, May 19.

Warrant executed

What we know:

Before 10:30 a.m. Monday, federal agents wearing Homeland Security and U.S. Marshal vests covered their ears, bracing for a bang.

Agents entered Dutti Fashion at 6th and Mitchell as neighbors watched.

Federal agents used a search warrant to get in, document and then remove evidence. You can see evidence boxes with labels of high-end clothing and shoe brands, like Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Off-White.

Homeland Security did not immediately respond to our request for information, including if this is a case of illegal knock-off fashion. Its website says the agency conducts federal criminal investigations into illegal movement of people, goods, money, contraband, weapons and sensitive technology into, out of and through the United States.

After receiving calls and messages about federal agents on the south side, the group Voces de la Frontera let people know the situation does not appear to be related to immigration. The group advised everyone to stay away from the area and remember their rights.

The owners did not get back to FOX6 News.