Milwaukee Citgo vandals 'tried to open the gas tank'

From trying to break in to breaking glass, Milwaukee Citgo workers believe teenagers are responsible for damaging their store.

Surveillance shows their night of vandalism at 60th and Hampton.

"We put a sticker here," said Mohammad Awan. "Otherwise, there is a hole inside."

Awan showed FOX6 the damage after someone threw a rock at the gas station window.

Milwaukee police said the property damage happened Aug. 9 after 1:30 a.m.

"When we came back the next day, we found the window busted and a rock sitting outside," said Awan.

On Monday, Aug. 14, the rock was still sitting inside the store.

Citgo workers said it began when a group of young people tried to break into the locked building.

When they couldn’t get in, workers said one person grabbed a shovel and launched it onto the roof of a nearby building.

Awan said another person tried to mess with an underground gas tank.

"They tried to open the gas tank," said Awan. "That made us really uncomfortable and scared. Very dangerous. Very dangerous for this whole area."

Workers said someone in the group hit the emergency pump shut off.

"Pump was not dispensing gas," said Awan. "We had to call the guy. We had to pay them almost $300-$400 to fix it."

Awan said repairing the broken window will cost hundreds, too.

Workers don’t want it to happen again.

"First, I hope police catch them," said Awan. "Reach their parents and talk to them. Give them tickets, so they’ll learn their lesson."

Anyone with information on the identities of the people in the surveillance is asked to please contact police.