Milwaukee Christmas Eve shootings; 1 dead, 2 injured

Separate shootings left one person dead and two people injured in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 24.

12th and Highland

The Marquette University Police Department responded to a shooting on Sunday, Dec. 24. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

A woman not affiliated with Marquette had a gunshot wound to her arm.

The Milwaukee Police Department is leading the investigation.

30th and Brown

A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that happened shortly after 7 p.m.

107th and Mill

Police were called to the fatal shooting at approximately 8:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.