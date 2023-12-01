Milwaukee 5-year-old shot self, uncle sentenced in boy's death

article

A Milwaukee man convicted of child neglect after his 5-year-old nephew got hold of a gun and fatally shot himself has been sentenced to prison.

Bryan Jaensch, 59, was sentenced Friday to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty in August.

Jaensch and Jose Gonzalez, the boy's father, were both charged with neglecting a child in the death of 5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez. Jose Gonzalez was sentenced in October to six years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

The shooting happened near 29th and National in February. According to a criminal complaint, Jaensch was watching the 5-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister while their father was at work.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez left two loaded guns in his bedroom. When police arrived at the scene, a handgun was found on top of a mini-fridge in the bedroom, and a shotgun was found on the bed under a comforter.

Milwaukee 5-year-old fatally shot 29th and National

At one point in the evening, the complaint states Jaensch said the boy said to him: "Look, Uncle Bryan. Look at what I got." The boy was holding his father's gun, and Jaensch replied: "You better put that down. That is your dad's." The complaint said Jaensch then got up and moved the gun, putting it on a shelf in the headboard of the bed.

According to prosecutors, the 11-year-old told Jaensch that the 5-year-old had the gun in his hands again after Jaensch moved it, but Jaensch didn't get up to take it away. She said she yelled at her brother to put the gun back, and shortly thereafter, he shot himself. The 11-year-old ran to the neighbors' house to try to get help.

One of the neighbors who ran over to try to help said Jaensch refused to assist the boy, the complaint said. When the neighbor came to the home, she told police Jaensch said: "It isn't my fault." The 11-year-old replied: "You didn't take it. I told you to take it!"

Gonzalez told investigators he left in a hurry that day and realized he left his gun under the pillow on his bed. He said he sent a text to Jaensch about it. Prosecutors noted that Gonzalez did not call Jaensch to inform him that there were two loaded guns in the bedroom, did not follow up with Jaensch to ensure the guns were secured, and did not secure the loaded weapons in the first place.

According to investigators, Gonzalez initially said Jaensch responded to his text about the gun under the pillow, but a review of phone records showed Jaensch had not.

The complaint said Gonzalez told investigators he "had not gotten around to getting a gun lock yet." He told investigators he leaves both guns loaded when he is home, according to prosecutors. As for Jaensch, when asked what he would have done differently, he said he would have placed the weapon out of the boy's reach.