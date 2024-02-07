Milwaukee child shot; mother sentenced to 3 years probation

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Amanda Krebs on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to three years probation in connection with her son being shot on the city's south side in June 2023.

Krebs pleaded guilty in January to charges of neglecting a child (consequence is bodily harm) and felon in possession of a firearm. During sentencing on Tuesday, the judge initially sentenced Krebs to three years prison plus three years of extended supervision. But she then stayed that sentence – instead opting for probation.

Case details

Prosecutors say after Krebs’ son was shot June 25, 2023 near 22nd and Orchard. Multiple different stories were given to investigators about what actually happened that night. A criminal complaint says the boy told police he pulled the trigger because he "thought it was a toy." Prosecutors say a witness told police Krebs fired the weapon, hitting the boy.

Amanda Krebs

At an initial appearance, an attorney said Krebs was not in the room when the gunfire happened.

Police described horrible living conditions inside the home where the shooting happened. Prosecutors say police reported standing sewage in the basement, bedbugs and cockroaches. The complaint says the mother of six told police the 7-year-old who was shot never attended school.

Police say Krebs' child suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.