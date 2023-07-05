Milwaukee 7-year-old shot, mother charged dodges FOX6's questions

FOX6 pushed a Milwaukee mother for answers after her 7-year-old son was shot on the city's south side Sunday, June 25. Prosecutors also say their home was filthy and not livable.

Amanda Krebs did not have an attorney, so her scheduled preliminary hearing Wednesday, July 5 was quickly adjourned and rescheduled.

When Krebs left court, FOX6 tried finding out what went wrong inside her home.

FOX6's Aaron Maybin: "Do you have anything to say for yourself?"

"I don’t have (expletive) to say," said Krebs.

Amanda Krebs

Krebs dodged our questions after prosecutors charged the 37-year-old with child neglect and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Her 7-year-old son was shot near 22nd and Orchard.

Krebs appeared in court for a scheduled preliminary hearing Wednesday, but she did not yet have a public defender.

"Based on that, I will adjourn the matter," said Commissioner Barry Phillips.

Prosecutors say after Krebs’ son was shot June 25, multiple different stories were given to investigators about what actually happened that night. A criminal complaint says the boy told police he pulled the trigger because he "thought it was a toy." Prosecutors say a witness told police Krebs fired the weapon, hitting the boy.

Amanda Krebs

At an initial appearance, an attorney said Krebs was not in the room when the gunfire happened.

FOX6's Aaron Maybin: "Amanda, who shot your son?"

Krebs did not respond to that question.

Police described horrible living conditions inside the home where the shooting happened. Prosecutors say police reported standing sewage in the basement, bedbugs and cockroaches. The complaint says the mother of six told police the 7-year-old who was shot never attended school.

Milwaukee shooting: Boy, 7, shot near 22nd and Orchard

FOX6's Aaron Maybin: "I want to give you a chance to speak. Is there anything you want people to know about what happened?"

Krebs did not respond to that question, continuing to quietly curse before leaving the courthouse.

Police say Krebs' child suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.