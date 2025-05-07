Child trafficking: Milwaukee victim advocate shares what to look for

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting two kids, trafficking one of them. A victim advocate described the accusations against him as "like a horror show." If you suspect trafficking, you should call 911. There are signs to watch for.



A Milwaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting two kids and trafficking one of them. An advocate for victims said the case is part of a bigger issue.

In Court:

David Boyd, 64, was supposed to have a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning, but he refused public defender represenation. A hearing later this month will determine how things move forward.

In all, prosecutors charged Boyd with repeated sexual assault of a child (two counts), physical abuse of a child, trafficking of a child and false imprisonment. Court records show he's being jailed on $100,000 bond.

Human trafficking

What they're saying:

Carmen Pitre, president of Sojourner Family Peace Center, described the accusations against Boyd as "like a horror show."

Boyd is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting two girls – as young as 5 and 8 years old – for years. Prosecutors said one of the victims was chained up in the basement, denied food and trafficked.

Residence near 21st and Burleigh

"Thinking of a child like that locked up in a basement with bread – it’s not an unfamiliar scenario," said Pitre.

Pitre said kids are some of the most vulnerable when it comes to human trafficking. According to court filings, one of the victims told investigators she was only able to eat on the occasions she was allowed to go to school.

"I think that traffickers count on isolation and disconnection," said Pitre.

One of the victims told investigators Boyd assaulted her "too many times to count" and that he threatened her with a knife. Neighbors told FOX6 News they had no idea.

"This could be happening right around us. It is familiar to us that trafficking happens right among us," said Pitre. "People who hurt others are good at hiding it."

By the numbers:

That's part of the reason human trafficking is so tough to track. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families said, in 2023, there were 339 allegations of child sex trafficking reported to local agencies across the state.

Sojourner Family Peace Center

What you can do:

If you suspect trafficking, you should call 911. The biggest way you can help is to look for – and report – red flags. Victim advocates said physical signs to watch are children who:

Are overly tired

Appear to be malnourished

Have burn marks, bruising or cuts

Behavioral red flags include:

Unexplained absences from school

Acting withdrawn

Sharing scripted or inconsistent stories

Appearing to have lost sense of time