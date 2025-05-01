article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting two girls for years. Prosecutors said one of the victims was held against her will and trafficked. One victim was as young as 5, the other as young as 8, when the assaults began.



A Milwaukee man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting two girls for years, at times holding one of the victims against her will and trafficking the victim to be sexually assaulted by others.

In Court:

In all, prosecutors charged 64-year-old David Boyd with repeated sexual assault of a child (two counts), physical abuse of a child, trafficking of a child and false imprisonment. Court records show he's being jailed on $100,000 bond.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Editor's note: In an effort to avoid identifying the victims, FOX6 News will refer to the victims as Victim A and Victim B. Both victims are still minors.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, the sexual assault of Victim A was first reported to Child Protective Services in January 2025. Victim A told her foster father that Boyd repeatedly sexually assaulted her at a Brown Deer apartment.

Court filings said Victim A's sister, Victim B, later told the foster father that Boyd sexually assaulted her, too. Victim B did not live with Victim A and her foster parents, but was often included in activities they did as a group.

Featured article

The repeated sexual assault of Victim A would have unfolded from July 2020 through July 2024, when the victim was as young as 8 years old. The repeated sexual assault of Victim B would have unfolded from February 2015 through February 2022, when the victim would have been as young as 5 years old.

Warning: Details of this complaint may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Victim A interviewed

First Interview:

In a forensic interview, the complaint states Victim A said she had known Boyd since she was 6 years old. She disclosed "numerous" sexual assaults and, in one instance, said Boyd told her "this will make you have good dreams" and "help you sleep." Victim A also said Boyd had previously sexually assaulted Victim B; it was not until Victim B "left" that Boyd "moved onto" Victim A.

After the first forensic interview, court filings said Victim A told her foster mother that Boyd assaulted her "too many times to count." Victim A further disclosed that Boyd would "use a knife to hold her against her will" and "dig the knife into her skin and threaten her." She told a doctor she cut herself shaving, and a physical examination noted visible scars on Victim A's arms and legs consistent with being cut.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Second Interview:

Victim A said in a follow-up forensic interview, per the complaint, that there were things that happened that she didn't bring up in the previous interview "because she was scared and just wanted it to be over."

In that interview, Victim A said Boyd tried to sexually assault her at a Wauwatosa apartment before telling her she was "going to make him some money." He then took her to his house and left her with an unknown man who gave Boyd $100. She said she kicked and screamed, and the attempted sexual assault ended when the man "asked for his money back." Victim A said Boyd screamed at her and slapped her.

Third Interview:

In a third forensic interview, court filings said Victim A reported another sex trafficking incident that involved Boyd and approximately six different men. She said the men sexually assaulted her at Boyd's Milwaukee home. She said Boyd gave her a list of names of the men and told her to "pick the order" in which they should "have sex with her." She said the men would stop when Boyd said "times up."

Victim A also reported times when Boyd took her to his Milwaukee home and chained her arms to a pole in the basement, per the complaint. Victim A said she was "forced to stay" and "not free to leave." She also said Boyd denied her food and would leave bread and water on the floor for her. Otherwise, she said she would only eat when she was allowed to go to school, and she missed several days of school because she was chained up in the basement.

Hook and chains found on pipe in basement (Courtesy: MCDAO)

Bread found on floor of basement (Courtesy: MCDAO)

Victim B interviewed

What they're saying:

Victim B reported during a forensic interview that several sexual assaults that happened at Boyd's Milwaukee apartment and later at another apartment in Brown Deer, according to the complaint.

Court filings said Victim B reported she was 5 years old the first time Boyd sexually assaulted her. She also recalled a sexual assault that happened years later when she was 9 years old and said the sexual assaults ended when she was 12 and "got her period." The assaults would have taken place between February 2015 and February 2022.

Basement searched

Dig deeper:

The complaint states Victim A drew a picture of Boyd's basement. In April 2025, Milwaukee and Brown Deer police detectives searched the Milwaukee home.

Court filings said detectives found a large chain hook hanging from a pole in the basement – "consistent with" the area Vicitm A described as where she was held against her will. Officers also noted multiple loose knives and blades throughout the house and a letter opener on the stairs that led to the basement. They saw bread on the floor of the basement stairs, as well as on the stairs that led to the second floor.

Victim A's drawing of basement (Courtesy: MCDAO)

In custody

What they're saying:

Police made numerous attempts to speak to Boyd, per the complaint, including going to his house before it was searched. They did, however, encounter someone who said Boyd's "worst fear is going back to jail."

Boyd ultimately agreed to come to the Brown Deer Police Department, where court filings said he talked for several days. In a Mirandized interview, he denied all allegations and said the victims were "jealous" that he was not their father.

Further, the complaint states Boyd told detectives the victims would not have been in his basement. Detectives then asked Boyd how Victim A would have been able to draw a picture of the basement, which was then shown to Boyd. He then "jumped up" and said he needed to use the bathroom or "he was going to urinated [sic] his pants."