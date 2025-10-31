Child sex assault case, Milwaukee man gets 15 years in prison

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for child sexual assault. It happened in November 2024. The case involved a missing girl. Prosecutors also charged another man in a separate but related case.



A Milwaukee man convicted of child sexual assault in a case that involved a missing girl was sentenced to prison on Friday, Oct. 31.

In court

Sentencing Hearing:

Court records show 38-year-old Antonio Randolph pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child earlier this month, and another child sex assault felony was dismissed.

A judge sentenced Randolph to 15 years in prison, along with 10 years of extended supervision. He was given credit for nearly one year's time served.

Prosecutors also charged another man, 31-year-old Davion Wilder, with second-degree child sexual assault in a separate case related to the same incident. He pleaded not guilty last year.

At one point, court records show a jury trial had been scheduled for this September – but the court vacated that date. Wilder's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Sexual assault investigation

The backstory:

A criminal complaint said Randolph met a 13-year-old girl at a gas station near 50th and Lisbon on Nov. 18, 2024. Prosecutors said he and another man sexually assaulted her in a nearby home, around 46th and Lisbon.

Then, prosecutors said Randolph "confined" the girl to his grandmother’s basement on 95th Street and wouldn’t let her call her parents. Prosecutors said the girl said "no" and "stop" multiple times.

Police presence at 51st and Lisbon, Milwaukee

Court filings said Randolph and the victim were picked up by an individual known as "Fat-Fat" on Nov. 20, 2024. "Fat-Fat" was later identified as Wilder. After Wilder dropped Randolph off, the criminal complaint alleged he sexually assaulted the victim in the car.

Prosecutors said Wilder later dropped the victim off with Randolph at the gas station, where a family friend recognized her and contacted the family.

Randolph later identified "Fat-Fat" as Wilder, noting that they are related, the complaint said. The victim further identified Wilder, stating: "I can’t forget that face."