Child sex assault charges; Milwaukee man makes court appearance

The Brief 37-year-old Milwaukee man, Antonio R. Randolph, made his first appearance in court on Sunday on charges of repeated sexual assault of a child. One allegation involves a 13-year-old who went missing and was found last week, while the second dates back 25 years. The defendant faces up to 100 years in prison, if convicted.



A Milwaukee man is in jail on charges he repeatedly sexually assaulted two children. One allegation involves a 13-year-old who went missing and was found last week, while the second dates back 25 years.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, 37-year-old Antonio R. Randolph made his first appearance in court. If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"You know it’s weird, after 32 years, you would think that you’ve seen everything. I’m talking about me, of course. And then something happens to let you know you will probably never see everything," stated Milwaukee County Circuit Court Commissioner Barry Phillips during Randolph's initial court appearance.

"Reading this complaint is almost hard to believe. They couldn’t make this up in Hollywood," Phillips added. "Yeah, you’re innocent until proven guilty, as your attorney has stated, but I will note for the record, that if the statements you’ve given to police are true, you have at least supported both charges against you, because you have admitted, allegedly, sexual conduct with two children."

Antonio R. Randolph

A criminal complaint said Randolph met a run-away 13-year-old on Nov. 18 at a gas station at 50th and Lisbon. Prosecutors say he and another man sexually assaulted her in a nearby home around 46th and Lisbon.

"The first one, the child is 13 years old," Phillips said. "And you’re 37."

Related article

Then, prosecutors say Randolph "confined" the girl to his grandmother’s basement on 95th Street, and he wouldn’t let her call her parents.

Prosecutors say the girl said "no" and "stop" multiple times.

"She’s a run-a-way, allegedly, you take her to a house, allegedly, try to have sex or have sex, and then allegedly take her to your grandmother’s house and lock her in the basement, where you admit to attempting to have sex several times," Phillips said in court.

Then, on Nov. 20, a family friend spotted the girl with the man at the same gas station where prosecutors say they met.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Family members then fought Randolph, in a video streamed online. The complaint said that's when another victim saw the video and recognized Randolph.

"The family comes and administers some street justice, and allegedly beats you up and it gets streamed on Facebook, and the person you allegedly had sex with when you were a child sees the video and says that’s the man that raped me when I was a child," Phillips said. "You can’t make that up."

Antonio Randolph

The criminal complaint said when the second victim was about 5 and Randolph was 12, she was living with Randolph's mom on 46th Street. It alleges he sexually assaulted her several times over the course of a school year, which was 25 years ago.

"So now, not only are you sitting her for allegedly raping one child, you’re now sitting her allegedly raping two children," Phillips said. "Wow."

The complaint said Randolph told investigators he thought the 13-year-old girl was 19.

Randolph will be back in court in December.

At least one other man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in the case, but has not yet been charged. The criminal complaint alleges he and a third man sexually assaulted the 13-year-old.