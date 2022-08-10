Competency exam ordered for Milwaukee man charged in boy's death

article

The court has ordered a competency exam for the Milwaukee man charged in connection to the death of a 9-month-old boy.

Anthoni Cirra, 25, is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree reckless homicide and child neglect.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy was admitted to the emergency department at Children's Wisconsin the morning of July 7.

The boy was unresponsive and not breathing on his own; officials said his injuries were "life-threatening and highly concerning for child physical abuse."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy. The criminal complaint states the child's "injuries are consistent with sustaining blunt force trauma to the head."

Cirra had "volunteered" to watch the boy while the boy's parents were at work on July 6, the complaint states. When the boy's mother returned that afternoon, she noted the boy was breathing abnormally and had a bruise on his arm.

The complaint states Cirra denied knowing what caused the bruise. As the boy's condition worsened, though, Cirra said he "made a mistake" and "this is my fault" – he admitted to bouncing the boy on his knee but denied abusing the child.

In an interview with police on July 8, Cirra claimed he dropped a car seat the boy was in on the front steps of a residence near 3rd and Lapham. He said the car seat landed on its side and the boy "appeared fine" – it was the first time he discussed a fall involving the boy, per the complaint.

The results of the competency exam are scheduled to be returned to the court on Sept. 8.